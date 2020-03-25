Ook Harry Styles stelt Sportpaleis uit naar 2021 LOV

25 maart 2020

09u30 3 Muziek Het regent annulaties van concerten en evenementen wegens het coronavirus. Ook de fans van Harry Styles ontsnappen er niet aan, want de 26-jarige zanger stelt zijn concert op 25 mei in het Sportpaleis uit.

“Als preventieve maatregel zijn culturele events op dit moment in verschillende landen niet toegelaten. Het concert van Harry Styles, dat zou plaatsvinden op 25 mei in het Sportpaleis, wordt daarom verplaatst naar dinsdag 9 maart 2021", meldt organisator Live Nation. “De veiligheid van artiesten, fans en medewerkers is onze grootste prioriteit. Wij volgen van nabij op.”

“Voor de veiligheid van jezelf en anderen, ga alsjeblieft in zelf-isolatie. We zitten hier allemaal samen in”, verklaart Harry Styles. “Ik kan niet wachten op jullie gezichten te zien wanneer het weer veilig is. Tot dan, wees lief voor elkaar.”

Reeds aangekochte tickets blijven geldig voor de nieuwe datum. Tickethouders worden persoonlijk via mail gecontacteerd.