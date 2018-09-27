Michael Bublé kondigt nieuw album aan SD

Michael Bublé (43) brengt dit najaar voor het eerst in twee jaar weer een album uit. De plaat heeft de titel 'Love' gekregen.

Met de komst van 'Love' is Michaels comeback echt een feit. De zanger hield afgelopen jaren een rustpauze om zich volledig te concentreren op de ziekte van zijn zoon Noah, bij wie kanker was aangetroffen. Inmiddels gaat het goed met hem en pakt Michael de draad van zijn carrière weer op. Afgelopen zomer trad hij voor het eerst weer op.

"Ik had niet verwacht dat ik ooit nog muziek zou opnemen of zou optreden, ik had er al vrede mee. Mijn hele wereldbeeld is de afgelopen jaren compleet veranderd", zegt Michael. "Ik wilde alleen nog maar bij mijn vrouw en kinderen zijn."

Toch begon het uiteindelijk weer te kriebelen. De emoties van de afgelopen jaren en de liefde die hij voelde voor zijn familie heeft hij meegenomen in het opnameproces. 'Love' komt op 16 november uit.