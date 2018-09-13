Black Eyed Peas kondigen nieuw album aan (zonder Fergie) SD

13 september 2018

11u04

Bron: ANP

Nadat ze er een poosje tussenuit waren, komen de Black Eyes Peas nu terug met een nieuw studioalbum. De band lanceerde hun single 'Big Love' en postte het bijbehorende artwork op Instagram. Het is het eerste album dat de groep in acht jaar maakt en komt op 12 oktober uit. Dit meldt People.

Het zevende Black Eyed Peas-album, getiteld 'Masters Of The Sun', is het eerste waarop voormalig zangeres Fergie niet te horen is. In februari maakte bandlid Will.I.Am bekend dat zij de groep zou verlaten, maar van kwaad bloed is absoluut geen sprake. "Fergie is familie, dat zal altijd zo blijven."

Dat dat ook daadwerkelijk zo is, bleek toen Fergie een foto van haar en de drie mannen plaatste op 4 juli, een van Amerika's belangrijkste feestdagen. "Fourth w/ the fam", schreef de zangeres onder het kiekje waarop de vier samen poseerden.