Nieuw album Taylor Swift heet ‘Lover’ en komt in augustus uit TK

14 juni 2019

09u15

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Taylor Swift heeft eindelijk bekendgemaakt wanneer haar langverwachte nieuwe album verschijnt. De plaat, die ‘Lover’ heet, komt uit op 23 augustus. Dat heeft de zangeres gisteren bekendgemaakt op Instagram.

Al maanden geeft Taylor haar volgers op social media allerlei hints over haar zevende album. Ook in de videoclip van ‘ME’, de eerste single van Lover, zat een puzzel om de titel van het album te kunnen achterhalen. Volgens Taylor is dit veel fans dan ook gelukt.

De zangeres maakte ook bekend dat de tweede single van de plaat vandaag verschijnt en de bijbehorende videoclip op maandag uitkomt.

Swift brengt niet alleen een nieuw album uit; de zangeres kondigde eveneens aan een samenwerking te zijn aangegaan met de Britse modeontwerpster Stella McCartney. Het duo brengt samen een bijbehorende kledinglijn uit, die geïnspireerd is op haar aankomende album, meldt Page Six.

“Stella is al heel lang een vriendin van mij en bovendien is ze een vrouw die ik enorm bewonder. Ik vind de dingen die ze creëert geweldig en ook de manier waarop ze dat doet. Er zit zoveel verbeelding en romantiek in haar ontwerpen en ik heb heel vaak kleding van haar gedragen. Ik vind het echt fantastisch om met haar te mogen samenwerken,” aldus Taylor tijdens een Instagram Live sessie. Zowel Taylor als Stella wilden nog geen mededelingen doen over de ontwerpen of de lanceerdatum. Wel zei Swift dat haar album ‘erg romantisch is’, iets wat dus ook zou kunnen blijken uit de kledinglijn.