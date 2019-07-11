Niels Destadsbader dan toch op het podium van ‘Vlaanderen Feest!’ SD/KD

11 juli 2019

06u41 0 Muziek Niels Destadsbader (30) staat vandaag, ondanks de pijn, toch op het podium van ‘Vlaanderen Feest!’. De zanger kondigde op 1 juli aan dat hij een gedwongen pauze moest nemen wegens rugklachten. Zijn deelname aan ‘Vlaanderen Feest!’ was dus niet gegarandeerd. Maar nu laat de zanger weten dat hij er zal staan. “We geven er een dikke lap op”, aldus de artiest.

Een tijdje geleden raakte bekend dat Niels Destadsbader vanwege een rugblessure een periode out zou zijn. Geen optredens, maar ook de eerste audities van het nieuwe seizoen van ‘Belgium’s Got Talent’ moest hij aan zich laten voorbijgaan. Gelukkig vond hij een tijdelijke vervanger in Jens Dendoncker. “Om het met een flauwe woordspeling te zeggen: ik hoop dat dit snel achter de rug is”, klinkt het bij Niels. “Een paar weken platte rust is, voor iemand die nauwelijks kan stilzitten, om zot van te worden. Maar het moet.”

Het was dan ook nog lange tijd onduidelijk of Destadsbader wel zou kunnen optreden vandaag. Want platte rust, dat staat meestal niet gelijk met op een podium kruipen. Toch laat de zanger nu weten dat hij er zeker bij zal zijn. “We geven er een dikke lap op”, klinkt het strijdvaardig op Instagram.