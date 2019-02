Nicki Minaj ‘zeven jaar lang gepest’ door Ariana Grande’s Grammy-producer

I pissed off the same man Ariana just called out for lying. Grammy producer KEN. I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear. But I’ll tell my fans the REAL on the next episode of #QueenRadio they deserve the truth.



Also, CONGRATS to everyone who won last night. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/YjmoIOPt6o

QUEEN(@ NICKIMINAJ)