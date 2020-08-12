Nickelback hint naar nieuwe muziek, maar daar zit Twitter niet op te wachten: “Was 2020 nog niet erg genoeg?” BDB

12 augustus 2020

17u13

Bron: Metro UK 0 Muziek Met een mysterieuze foto op Instagram lijkt de Canadese rockband Nickelback te hinten naar de release van een nieuwe plaat. Op vrijdag 14 augustus hebben de leden alvast groot nieuws aan te kondigen. Diehardfans springen een gat in de lucht, maar op Twitter worden vooral grapjes gemaakt over de groep. “Hebben we nog niet genoeg pijn geleden in 2020?”

Nickelback scoorde vooral begin jaren 2000 monsterhits met songs als ‘How You Remind Me’ en ‘Too Bad’. Al kon de band rond frontman Chad Kroeger (45) ook op veel tegenkanting rekenen. Zo werden de rockers ooit uitgeroepen tot tweede slechtste groep aller tijden. Hun laatste plaat ‘Feed The Machine’ dateert uit 2017, maar nu lijkt er nieuw werk aan te komen. Op Instagram deelt de band namelijk een foto van de groepsnaam op een rode achtergrond met de mededeling ‘Vrijdag 14/8'. Daarna volgt een filmpje dat op de teaser van een nieuw nummer lijkt. Fans veronderstellen daarom dat de rockers komende vrijdag de release van hun tiende album zullen aankondigen.

Dat niet iedereen daar op zit te wachten, blijkt uit de reacties op Twitter. Opmerkingen zoals “Hebben we nog niet genoeg afgezien in 2020?", “Gaat Nickelback echt in volle coronacrisis een plaat uitbrengen? WAAROM?” of “Alsjeblieft 2020, kalmeer een beetje” domineren sociale media. Fans springen daarom meteen in de bres voor hun favoriete groep. “Jullie haten Nickelback alleen maar omdat dat trendy is. Deze plaat gaat geweldig zijn”, klinkt het.

Of de band vrijdag effectief met een nieuw album lanceert, is trouwens lang niet zeker. Volgens insiders zou het ook om de aankondiging van een virtueel concert of de langverwachte release van hun documentaire kunnen gaan.

Wait, so now Nickelback are dropping a song/ album? Jesus Christ 2020 calm down When Nothing Works(@ WNWband) link

Nickelback is releasing an album in the midst of a pandemic? pic.twitter.com/cAVwiNrJRa Jeremiah Pariag M.E.S.(@ JeremiahPariag) link

Not right now Nickelback pic.twitter.com/OrVTwmxFOG Dumb Beezie(@ dumbbeezie) link

Just when we thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse #Nickelback decides to come out with a new album pic.twitter.com/XaQ2izmUEB ceara(@ ce_bear) link