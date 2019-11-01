Muziekwereld in rep en roer: Rage Against The Machine na 9 jaar weer bij elkaar Sebastiaan Quekel Toon Mast

01 november 2019

17u36

Bron: AD.nl, BuzzE 414 Muziek Sensatie in de rockscene: Rage Against The Machine is na een pauze van negen jaar weer bij elkaar. Dat heeft de eigenzinnige band uit Los Angeles vandaag op Instagram bekendgemaakt. De groep rondom rapper Zack de La Rocha en gitarist Tom Morello is volgend jaar headliner op Coachella, een van de grootste festivals van de wereld.

Rage Against The Machine veroverde in de jaren negentig in sneltreinvaart de wereld met hun eigenzinnige mix van rap, heavy metal en punk, gekoppeld aan energieke concerten en zeer uitgesproken politiek getinte teksten.

De groep scoorde in het alternatieve circuit een monsterhit met het kapotgedraaide Killing In The Name (met de bekende lyric “fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me”).

In 2020 geeft de groep in ieder geval vijf shows in Amerika. Of er ook nieuwe muziek komt en een Europese tournee volgt, is (nog) niet duidelijk.Van de vijf data zijn er twee in Indio, Californië tijdens Coachella. De andere plaatsen zijn El Paso, Las Cruces en Phoenix.

De iconische band, die werd opgericht in 1991, heeft sinds 2011 niet meer opgetreden. Frontman Zack de la Rocha was de laatste jaren vooral bezig met soloprojecten. Gitarist Tom Morello, drummer Brad Wilk en bassist Tim Commerford vormden samen met Chuck D van Public Enemy en B-Real van Cypress Hill de supergroep Prophets of Rage en stonden afgelopen zomer nog op Pukkelpop.