Sterren herdenken legende Tom Petty

Muzieknieuws Sterren over de hele wereld hebben geschrokken en bedroefd gereageerd op het overlijden van rockmuzikant Tom Petty. Op sociale media bedanken ze hem voor zijn nummers en zijn invloed op de muziek.

Petty overleed maandagnacht aan de gevolgen van een hartaanval. Zijn manager bevestigde zijn overlijden, nadat een eerder bericht over de dood van Petty was ingetrokken.

"Veel liefde voor de familie van Tom Petty in deze moeilijke tijd", schreef Paul McCartney, die ook nog stilstond bij het bloedbad in Las Vegas, voorafgaand aan zijn concert in Detroit. "Hoewel dit een zeer trieste dag was, gaan we het leven vieren."

"Net wanneer je denkt dat vandaag niet erger kan.. rust in vrede Tom Petty", aldus Kid Rock. "Bedankt voor je prachtige muziek en inspiratie." 

Tom Petty was voor John Mayer ook een inspiratiebron. "Ik hield van hem en coverde al zijn liedjes omdat ik wilde weten hoe het was om te vliegen."

En ook vele andere bekende namen in de muziekindustrie lieten van zich horen.

