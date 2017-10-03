Sterren herdenken legende Tom Petty
Petty overleed maandagnacht aan de gevolgen van een hartaanval. Zijn manager bevestigde zijn overlijden, nadat een eerder bericht over de dood van Petty was ingetrokken.
"Veel liefde voor de familie van Tom Petty in deze moeilijke tijd", schreef Paul McCartney, die ook nog stilstond bij het bloedbad in Las Vegas, voorafgaand aan zijn concert in Detroit. "Hoewel dit een zeer trieste dag was, gaan we het leven vieren."
Even though this has been a very sad day, we're going to celebrate the joys of life #OneOnOne— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) 3 oktober 2017
"Net wanneer je denkt dat vandaag niet erger kan.. rust in vrede Tom Petty", aldus Kid Rock. "Bedankt voor je prachtige muziek en inspiratie."
Just when I thought today could not get any worse…— Kid Rock (@KidRock) 2 oktober 2017
R.I.P. Tom Petty. Thank you for your beautiful music and inspiration.
Tom Petty was voor John Mayer ook een inspiratiebron. "Ik hield van hem en coverde al zijn liedjes omdat ik wilde weten hoe het was om te vliegen."
I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) 2 oktober 2017
“you belong somewhere you feel free.”
💔
En ook vele andere bekende namen in de muziekindustrie lieten van zich horen.
So sad about Tom Petty, he made some great music. Thoughts are with his family.— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) 3 oktober 2017
My ❤️ goes out to all the people affected by the horrible shooting in Las Vegas, & to family,friends & fans of Tom Petty, of which I'm one.— Carole King (@Carole_King) 2 oktober 2017
RIP Tom Petty 🙁 Such a shitty day— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) 2 oktober 2017
"I wanna write her name in the sky— Travis Barker (@travisbarker) 3 oktober 2017
I'm gonna free fall out into nothing
Gonna leave this world for a while" Rest in peace Tom Petty 💔
I'm crushed...— Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) 2 oktober 2017
Praying for all those affected by Vegas last night.
And now the loss of one of my great influences Tom Petty today.
-JBJ pic.twitter.com/inkGqbMvD1
So sad to hear of the passing of Tom Petty. Such an incredible, inspiring artist. I'll treasure fond memories of our time spent together this past summer ❤ pic.twitter.com/HvSgARxzm3— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) 2 oktober 2017
Oh man Tom Petty is gone. He was really great. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers go to his family right now. RIP— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) 2 oktober 2017
We are heartbroken beyond words. Shattered. Tom Petty’s music has been a huge part of our lives. Our thoughts are with his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/Kfz6WJyv3v— Nickelback (@Nickelback) 2 oktober 2017
Safe passages to the summerlands, brother. You couldn't have left more dreams here for us. Thank you.— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) 3 oktober 2017
RIP pic.twitter.com/EhiuyHRINQ
God bless Tom Petty peace and love to his family I'm sure going to miss you Tom 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/CktFyhBdxT— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) 2 oktober 2017
Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer.— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) 2 oktober 2017
No! We have lost Tom Petty. From our opening act in the seventies to becoming a brilliant songwriter and performer I have loved his music. pic.twitter.com/yhyPCfm2l6— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) 2 oktober 2017
Another great man gone too soon. #TomPetty you were an exceptional talent. Your legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/GsmySCTNfU— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) 3 oktober 2017
RIP Tom Petty. Thanks for all the great rockin' music, hard to believe you're gone.— Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) 2 oktober 2017
Love me some Tom Petty #RIPTOM pic.twitter.com/pmXrIRLHgN— Chad Smith (@RHCPchad) 2 oktober 2017
Zwatte PETER
Weer een van mijn jeugdhelden op weg naar "The great wide open" RIP Tom Petty. A real American hero !!!