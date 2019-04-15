Franse rappers ‘leggen het bij’ via kooigevecht van anderhalf miljoen euro mvdb

15 april 2019

17u55

Bron: ANP/BuzzE 2 Muzieknieuws Twee Franse rappers, Booba en Kaaris, gaan door middel van een kooigevecht hun ruzie bijleggen. De winnaar van het gevecht, dat in december in Zwitserland gehouden wordt, krijgt 1,5 miljoen euro. De verliezer gaat met een half miljoen euro huiswaarts.

De twee gingen in augustus 2018 met elkaar op de vuist in de vertrekhal van de Parijse luchthaven Orly. Allebei werden ze veroordeeld tot een voorwaardelijke celstraf van anderhalf jaar en kregen ze een boete van 50.000 euro.



De 39-jarige Kaaris (echte naam: Okou Armand Gnakouri) plaatste een video van zichzelf waarin hij het 'contract' voor het gevecht ondertekent. “De regel is dat er geen regels zijn”, plaatste hij bij zijn bericht. Rivaal Booba (42, geboren als Élie Yaffa) op zijn beurt reageerde op sociale media met de woorden: “Hij heeft getekend, hij heeft getekend. Ik wilde dat het eerder zou gebeuren, maar het belangrijkste is dat het gebeurt.”



Het gevecht vindt plaats in Zwitserland omdat kooivechten, ook bekend als MMA (Mixed Martial Arts), verboden is in Frankrijk.