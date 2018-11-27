Miley Cyrus verbreekt stilte en lanceert nieuwe muziek TDS

27 november 2018

16u25

Bron: Instagram 0 Muziek Miley Cyrus (26) heeft haar bijna 76 miljoen volgers op Instagram getrakteerd op een voorproefje van nieuwe muziek. Ze doorbreekt zo ook meteen haar stilzwijgen, want afgelopen zomer had de zangeres de complete inhoud van haar account op het sociale netwerk nog verwijderd.

Het was in juli nog een groot raadsel: waarom verwijderde Miley Cyrus elke foto van haar Instagram-account? Nu blijkt dat ze het pad wou effenen voor een eerste preview van haar nieuwe muziek, een move die Taylor Swift en The Weeknd eerder ook maakte om een nieuwe plaat aan te kondigen.

In de teaser is een grote glimmende discobal te zien in de vorm van een gebroken hart. Op de achtergrond staan enkele strijkinstrumenten. In het bijschrift deelde ze ook de vermoedelijke verschijningsdatum: donderdag 29 november zou de nieuwe muziek beschikbaar zijn. Het gaat om een samenwerking met de bekende Britse producer Mark Ronson. Ook hij postte op Instagram namelijk een teaser naar de nieuwe song.