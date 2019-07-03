Miley Cyrus samen met moeder in seksueel getinte videoclip MVO

03 juli 2019

07u45 0 Muziek Gisteren ging ‘Mother’s Daughter’, de nieuwe videoclip van Miley Cyrus, in première. Daarin maakte ze niet alleen een expliciet feministisch statement, ze was er ook samen met haar moeder in te zien. En die lijkt sprekend op haar.

Tish Cyrus dook ook op in enkele Instagramfoto’s van haar dochter, en het viel fans op hoeveel de twee van elkaar weghebben. “Het is duidelijk waar Miley die goede looks van heeft!”, schrijft iemand.

In de clip voor ‘Mother’s Daughter’ zingt Miley over seksuele vrijheid en de emancipatie van vrouwen. Dat maakt ze duidelijk met expliciete beelden en ook met enkele geschreven boodschappen zoals ‘geen object’ en ‘maagdelijkheid is een sociale constructie’. “Ik ben blij dat mijn moeder me daarin steunt”, aldus Miley. “Ze is fantastisch!”