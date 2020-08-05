Miley Cyrus lanceert teaser van nieuwe single ‘Midnight Sky’ BDB

05 augustus 2020

20u45

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Miley Cyrus (27) heeft op Instagram een teaser gedeeld van haar nieuwe single ‘Midnight Sky’. “Maak kennis met Miley Cyrus... Alweer”, schrijft ze bij een oude clip van zichzelf, waarna ze een flard van de kakelverse song deelt.

In de korte video filmt Cyrus zichzelf en is een fragment van het nieuwe nummer te horen. Op een andere foto poseert Miley met collega Dua Lipa. Daarmee hint ze naar een samenwerking met de superster. “Dua heeft al gehoord wat jullie nog niet konden horen”, plaagt de zangeres haar volgers. Wanneer ‘Midnight Sky’ uitkomt, is nog niet bekend. Wellicht volgt nadien ook het langverwachte album ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’, dat dit jaar zou verschijnen.

Cyrus werd als kind bekend door de rol van Hannah Montana in de gelijknamige kinderserie op Disney Channel. In 2017 bracht ze haar meest recente album ‘Younger Now’ uit, waarop ook de hitsingle ‘Malibu’ staat. Daarna volgde in 2019 nog de EP ‘She is Coming’.

Lees ook:

Miley Cyrus is al zes maanden nuchter: “Ik wil niet langer suf wakker worden”

Miley Cyrus bekent: “Ik heb geen idee hoe een pandemie echt voelt”

