Martin Garrix herdenkt Avicii op sterfdag: "Hey brother, miss you"

20 april 2020

11u26

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Precies twee jaar geleden maakte Avicii, echte naam Tim Bergling, in Oman een einde aan zijn leven. De Nederlandse dj Martin Garrix (23) herdenkt zijn goede vriend met een vrolijke foto op Instagram waar hij de Zweedse dj optilt. “Hey brother, miss you”, zegt hij verwijzend naar één van de grootste hits van Avicii.

Tim Bergling worstelde al langere tijd met psychische problemen. Hoewel hij erg hield van muziek maken, was optreden voor hem verschrikkelijk. Dat bleek ook in de populaire documentaire ‘Avicii: True Stories’, te zien op Netflix. “Ik ben meer het introverte type en optreden was altijd moeilijk voor me. Ik denk dat ik te veel negatieve energie aan boord heb genomen”, vertelde hij daar.

Ook Garrix zag de dood van de 28-jarige Avicii niet aankomen. “Zijn beslissing om te stoppen met concerten moet moeilijk zijn geweest, maar was verstandig. We spraken elkaar daardoor wat minder, maar ik dacht dat het goed met hem ging”, zei de Nederlandse dj twee jaar geleden. In april 2016 verraste Avicii zijn fans met de mededeling dat hij niet meer op tournee wilde vanwege zijn gezondheid. In augustus van dat jaar draaide hij zijn laatste set op Ibiza. Bergling werd dankzij wereldhits als Levels (2011), Wake Me Up (2013) en Hey Brother (2013) één van de populairste dj’s ter wereld.

Wie met vragen zit rond zelfdoding, kan terecht bij de Zelfmoordlijn op het gratis nummer 1813 en op de website www.zelfmoord1813.be.