Martin Garrix brengt binnenkort nieuwe muziek uit KD

19 juni 2019

21u25

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Martin Garrix (23) besteedt de tijd die hij gedwongen thuiszit goed, aldus de dj. Dankzij zijn gescheurde enkelbanden kunnen fans straks rekenen op een hele lading nieuwe muziek. Dat meldt de Nederlander op Instagram.

"Ik en thuiszitten betekent: veel meer nieuwe muziek onderweg", schrijft de populaire dj op Instagram bij een foto waarop te zien is hoe Martin in zijn thuisstudio zit. Hij heeft zijn ingepakte been op tafel liggen en werkt ondertussen op zijn laptop.

Martin Garrix moest vorige week onder het mes vanwege een blessure die hij opliep na een sprong van het podium. De dj moest daardoor al zijn optredens voorlopig afzeggen.