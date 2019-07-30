Mariah Carey feliciteert Lil Nas X met het verbreken van haar record: “Ga zo door” KD

30 juli 2019

21u35

Mariah Carey was jarenlang de koningin van de hitlijst Billboard Hot 100, maar moet nu haar record van langste nummer 1-hit afstaan aan de 20-jarige rapper Lil Nas X. Het nummer 'Old Town Road' van Lil Nas X staat namelijk maar liefst zeventien weken op de eerste plek, dat is nog nooit eerder gebeurd.

Het hoogst haalbare tot nu toe was zestien weken. Dat kregen Mariah Carey en Boyz II Men eind 1995 en begin 1996 voor elkaar met ‘One Sweet Day’. Mariah feliciteerde Lil Nas X vrolijk via een tweet met daarin een gefotoshopte foto waarin zij letterlijk de fakkel aan de rapper doorgeeft. "Liefs en gefeliciteerd met het breken van het langstlopende record in de geschiedenis van de muziek", schrijft Mariah bij de foto. "We waren gezegend dat we het record mochten houden met een nummer dat zo veel voor ons en anderen heeft betekend. Ga zo door!”

De 20-jarige rapper reageerde dolblij met "Heel erg bedankt Mariah! Je bent een legende en een icoon en ik ben gezegend dat je mij erkent! Ik ben opgegroeid met je muziek en dat je nu rechtstreeks tegen mij praat is niet te geloven!" Lil Nas X maakte ook een screenshot van de tweet en zette de foto op Instagram.

Het record van Mariah Carey werd in 2017 geëvenaard door Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee en Justin Bieber. Zij stonden met hun zomerhit ‘Despacito’ zestien weken op nummer 1.