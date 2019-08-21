Man achter hits als ‘I Gotta Feeling’ en ‘When Love Takes Over’ op 58-jarige leeftijd overleden Redactie

21 augustus 2019

10u01

Bron: AD 0 Muziek Het brein achter grote hits van onder meer hit-dj David Guetta is niet meer. Elektronische muziekproducer Fred Rister is op 58-jarige leeftijd overleden, zo bevestigt zijn uitgever. Hij leed al langere tijd aan kanker.

Rister, die oorspronkelijk uit Duinkerken komt, was de schaduwcomponist van David Guetta. Hij creëerde grote hits als ‘I Gotta Feeling’ van The Black Eyed Peas, maar ook ‘When Love Takes Over’ (een samenwerking tussen Guetta en Kelly Rowland). Voor die laatste track won hij in 2010 een Grammy Award.



Op Instagram reageert Guetta op het overlijden van zijn vriend en collega. ‘We hebben samen de meest belangrijke en mooie momenten van mijn leven meegemaakt toen we samen ‘I Gotta Feeling’ produceerden en daarmee zestien weken op nummer een stonden in Amerika.’ Hij noemt Rister een van de meest loyale mensen die hij heeft gekend. “Hij had zoveel talent en was zo'n genereus persoon.”