Madonna stelt concert uit na knieblessure: "Moeilijk om toe te geven dat ze een mens van vlees en bloed is” SDE

08 oktober 2019

17u25 0 Muziek Madonna (61) heeft een concert in New York moeten uitstellen nadat ze een knieblessure opliep. De zangeres moet ook enkele dagen rust nemen en dat valt haar zwaar, schrijft ze op Instagram.

“Het is moeilijk voor Madame X (het alter ego waaronder Madonna tegenwoordig optreedt, red.) om toe te geven dat ze ook een mens van vlees en bloed is en dat ze de komende drie dagen moet rusten om ervoor te zorgen dat haar knie volledig kan herstellen", staat er op Madonna’s Instagram-pagina te lezen. “Ik ben geen opgever. Dit doet me meer pijn dan je je kunt voorstellen. Maar het is tijd om die hoge hakken en die visnetpanty’s enkele dagen uit te trekken. Bedankt voor het begrip.”

Madonna’s Europese tournee brengt haar in januari, februari en maart naar Lissabon, Londen en Parijs.