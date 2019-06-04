Lindsay Lohan blaast muzikale carrière nieuw leven in TDS

15u54 0 Muziek Hoewel Lindsay Lohan (32) de laatste jaren van haar carrière meer negatief dan positief in het nieuws verscheen, is ze nu vastberaden een comeback te maken. Eerst kreeg ze al haar eigen realityreeks op MTV, wat later wist ze haar eerste grote filmrol sinds 2013 te strikken. En nu blaast Lindsay ook haar muzikale carrière weer nieuw leven in.

Lindsay wil voor eens en voor altijd komaf maken met haar problematische verleden, zoveel is zeker. Ze focust zich nu weer op muziek, en deelde via Instagram twee foto’s waarop te zien is dat ze in de studio staat om nieuwe songs in te blikken. Hoewel Lindsay eerst niet wou bevestigen of er wel degelijk nieuwe muziek op komst is, liet ze afgelopen weekend toch in haar kaarten kijken.

“Hard aan het werk”, reageerde Lohan dan ook op Twitter bij een artikel over het feit dat Lindsay inderdaad aan nieuwe muziek zou werken. Haar fans waren meteen door het dolle heen, en staan nu al te popelen om de nieuwe songs te beluisteren. Lohan bracht haar laatste single ‘Bossy’ uit in 2008. Drie jaar eerder kwam haar laatste album uit.