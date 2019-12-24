Liam Payne feliciteert Harry Styles met nummer 1-notering SDE

24 december 2019

Muziek One Direction mag dan al een paar jaar met pauze zijn, toch houden de bandleden sporadisch contact. Dat het nieuwe album van Harry Styles (25) op de eerste plaats in de Amerikaanse hitlijsten is beland, is voor Liam Payne (26) dan ook reden genoeg om hem daarmee te feliciteren. Op Instagram weliswaar.

"Heel erg gefeliciteerd H, met het feit dat je de eerste mannelijke Britse artiest bent die met zijn eerste twee albums op nummer 1 binnenkomt! Wat een prestatie, je moet je vast geweldig voelen", schrijft Liam bij een albumhoes van Harry's plaat ‘Fine Line’. De felicitatie is wel een beetje pijnlijk omdat Liams eigen album, ‘LP1', dat begin december uitkwam, niet verder kwam dan plek 111 in de Billboard 200 Chart.

Toch gaat het de laatste tijd niet zo goed tussen de twee voormalige bandleden. Enkele dagen geleden vroeg het Britse magazine The Face Liam nog wat hij vond van Harry Styles ‘vibe’. En Liam antwoordde: “Er hangt zoveel mysterie rond wie hij is geworden. Ik keek onlangs naar foto’s van hem en ik dacht bij mezelf dat ik echt niet zou weten wat te zeggen tegen hem buiten “Hallo” en “Hoe gaat het”. Ik bedoel, kijk naar welke muziek ik uitbreng en naar wat Harry uitbrengt. Dat is compleet het tegenovergestelde. Ik lijk wel de Antichrist-versie van wat hij is.” En ook de kledingkeuze van Harry kon Liam niet echt bekoren. “Ik zou dat zelf niet kunnen aantrekken. Ik zou er f**king uitzien alsof… Het zou er raar uitzien.”