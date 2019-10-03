Laura Tesoro kondigt eerste album aan met alleen maar nieuwe nummers KD

11u02 0 Muziek Vijf jaar na haar deelname aan ‘The Voice van Vlaanderen’ kondigt Laura Tesoro (23) haar eerste album aan. Het muzikale werk verschijnt op vrijdag 25 oktober en draagt net als haar meeste recente single de titel ‘Limits’. Haar eerdere singles, waaronder het bekende ‘What’s The Pressure’, staan niet op het album. “Het wordt een cd met enkel nieuwe nummers.”

Laura schreef zelf mee aan de nummers op haar debuutalbum en co-producete ze ook. “‘Limits’ is een weerspiegeling van Laura als artiest en persoon”, meldt haar management. De keuze voor ‘Limits’ als titelsong was snel gemaakt, vertelt Laura. “Iedereen heeft limieten, maar iedereen gaat er anders mee om. ‘Limits’ is een persoonlijk nummer over hard werken om je doel te bereiken”, klinkt het dan ook.