Laura Tesoro brengt deze week nog nieuwe muziek uit SD

27 november 2018

13u25 0 Muziek Het zijn drukke tijden voor Laura Tesoro. De 22-jarige zangeres komt pas uit de coach-stoel van ‘The Voice Kids’, maakt in 2019 haar opwachting in de spektakelmusical 40-45, én werkt ook nog eens aan nieuwe muziek. Op Instagram hint ze naar haar nieuwe single ‘Mutual’, die op 30 november uitkomt.

Laura Tesoro is opnieuw de studio ingedoken, en dat heeft zijn vruchten afgeworpen. Op Instagram deelt ze een sneak peek van haar nieuwe single ‘Mutual’. Die klinkt opvallend zwoel, net zoals de bijhorende videoclip, waarvan ze al een stukje laat zien in haar Stories.

De single komt uit op vrijdag 30 november, gelijktijdig met de slotshow van Rode Neuzen Dag XL in het Sportpaleis. En aangezien Laura één van de artiesten is die het podium zal betreden, is de kans groot dat het publiek het nummer er live zal te horen krijgen.