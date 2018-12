Langverwachte videoclip van Ariana Grande ‘Thank u, next’ breekt even het internet

Sure, Ariana really deserves this the video was great and all BUT Dear YouTube WHERE WERE YOU when Regular MV ‘s views were stuck for hours and we even made threads @ -ing you(nicely and respectfully) about it? pic.twitter.com/csEJCG0ERO

Yami || 𝒽𝑜 𝒽𝑜 𝒽𝑜 𝑜𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓇 𝒷𝓊𝒸𝓀𝑒𝓉𝓈🎄(@ ibreatheNCT)