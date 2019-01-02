Lana Del Rey komt met nieuwe muziek en poëzie SD

02 januari 2019

17u45

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Lana Del Rey (33) gaat dit jaar niet alleen nieuwe muziek uitbrengen, maar ook een heus poëzieboekje. Dat maakte de zangeres woensdag met een video op Instagram bekend.

“Sinds vorige week ben ik klaar met het schrijven van een klein poëzieboekje waar ik de afgelopen dertien maanden aan gewerkt heb”, laat ze via het sociale medium weten. Wanneer het boek wordt uitgebracht is nog niet bekend.

In hetzelfde bericht spreekt Lana ook de hoop uit dat haar fans zullen genieten van haar nieuwe nummer ‘Hope is A Dangerous Thing for A Woman Like Me to Have - But I Have It’. Die plaat komt 9 januari uit.

Afzeggingen

Tot slot komt de 33-jarige Amerikaanse ook met minder goed nieuws. Ze verontschuldigt zich alvast voor het afzeggen van enkele optredens waar ze voor geboekt staat. “Ik wou dat ik erbij kon zijn, maar het gaat me niet lukken”, zegt ze.

Lana zou onder andere optreden bij verschillende festivals in Europa en staat ook tijdens Mardi Gras World in New Orleans in maart op de planken. Welke optredens ze precies gaat missen is nog niet bekend.