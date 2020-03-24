Lady Gaga stelt release nieuw album uit vanwege corona BDB

24 maart 2020

17u46

Bron: ANP 1 Muziek Lady Gaga (33) stelt de release van haar nieuwe album ‘Chromatica’ uit. Dat meldt de zangeres dinsdag op Instagram. Gaga nam het besluit door het coronavirus.

"Dit is een hectische en angstige tijd voor ons", schrijft ze. "Hoewel ik geloof dat kunst een van de sterkste zaken is die ons kan helpen in dit soort tijden en ons plezier en kracht kan schenken, voelt het niet goed om een nieuwe plaat uit te brengen terwijl de wereld worstelt met een pandemie.”

Gaga roept de wereld op alle energie te steken in het vinden van oplossingen. De ster hoopt ‘Chromatica’ later in 2020 uit te brengen.

Het wordt het zesde studioalbum van de Amerikaanse zangeres: het laatste, ‘Joanne’, dateert al uit 2016. Daarna speelde ze nog wel in de film ‘A Star is Born’. Voor het nummer ‘Shallow’ uit die prent, een duet met acteur Bradley Cooper, won de zangeres een Oscar.