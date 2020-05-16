Lady Gaga en Ariana Grande brengen samenwerking binnenkort uit LOV

16 mei 2020

08u31 0 Muziek Het werd enkele weken geleden al bekend dat popsterren Ariana Grande zou samenwerken met Lady Gaga. Daarop is het niet meer lang wachten, want de zangeressen kondigden op Instagram aan dat ‘Rain On Me’ op vrijdag 22 mei te horen zal zijn.

Het lijkt een onwaarschijnlijk duo, maar Lady Gaga en Ariana Grande zijn samen de studio ingedoken. Dat deden ze voor ‘Chromatica’, het nieuwe album van Gaga. Hun samenwerking, getiteld ‘Rain On Me’, werd al bekend toen de tracklist van de aankomende plaat werd gecommuniceerd. Toch hoeven we niet te wachten op het nieuwe album dat op 29 mei uitkomt, want ‘Rain On Me’ zal al vanaf 22 mei te horen zijn. Gaga en Grande plaatsten bij die aankondiging ook een foto online van de cover.

Op haar nieuwe plaat ‘Chromatica’ zal Lady Gaga ook te horen zijn met Elton John en K-pop-band Blackpink. ‘Chromatica’ had eigenlijk op 11 april moeten uitkomen, meteen na een verrassingsoptreden van de zangeres op festival Coachella. Zowel dat festival als de plaat werden wegens de uitbraak van het coronavirus uitgesteld.