Lady Gaga brengt vrijdag nieuwe single 'Stupid Love' uit

25 februari 2020

21u27

Lady Gaga (33) brengt vrijdag haar nieuwe single 'Stupid Love' uit. Dat heeft de zangeres aangekondigd op sociale media. Het nieuwe nummer is een voorloper op haar zesde studioalbum.

Op Instagram plaatste Lady Gaga dinsdag een foto van een billboard met daarop de titel van haar nieuwe single en een beeld van neonroze lippen. In het bijschrift maakte de zangeres aan haar ruim 39 miljoen volgers duidelijk dat de nieuwe single vrijdag uitkomt als het in New York middernacht is, dus om 6 uur Belgische tijd.

Fans van Lady Gaga speculeren al maanden op sociale media over de komst van haar zesde plaat. De zangeres bracht in 2016 voor het laatst een album uit: ‘Joanne’. Daarna maakte ze nog furore met haar rol in de hitfilm ‘A Star is Born’. Ook de soundtrack, waarop hits als ‘Shallow’ en ‘Always Remember Us This Way’ staan, werd een grote hit. De zangeres won onder meer een Oscar voor beste lied met ‘Shallow.’