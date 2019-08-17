Justin Timberlake hint op samenwerking met populaire Amerikaanse artieste Lizzo KD

17 augustus 2019

08u37

Bron: ANP/Instagram 0 Muziek Het zou zomaar kunnen dat er binnenkort een duet van Justin Timberlake met Lizzo verschijnt. De zanger deelde op zijn social media een kort filmpje waarin hij samen met de zangeres in de studio te zien is.

Justin danst enthousiast op een stukje van een nummer waarop in ieder geval Lizzo te horen is. De 31-jarige zangeres zelf zit mee in de studio. Verdere details over het liedje, en of het om een samenwerking gaat, deelt de zanger niet. Lizzo zelf schrijft op Instagram alleen dat ze "wat rapdingen" heeft gedaan met hem.

De zangeres heeft in ieder geval weinig te klagen over een gebrek aan aandacht voor haar muziek. Begin dit jaar scoorde ze een grote hit met haar single ‘Truth Hurts’ uit 2017 nadat het werd gebruikt in de Netflix-film ‘Someone Great’. Het liedje staat inmiddels al weken in de hoogste regionen van de Billboard Hot 100, terwijl het nummer twee jaar geleden op diezelfde hitlijst ontbrak. Door die hit brak ze ook internationaal door met haar derde album ‘Cuz I Love You’.