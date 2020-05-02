Justin Bieber en Ariana Grande brengen duet uit en fans kunnen figureren in videoclip BDB

02 mei 2020

10u12

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Justin Bieber (26) en Ariana Grande (26) hebben samen een nummer opgenomen. De single ‘Stuck With U’ verschijnt volgende week vrijdag. Dat maakte het duo bekend op sociale media.

Alle opbrengsten van ‘Stuck With U’ gaan naar het goede doel. Met het bedrag worden beurzen betaald voor kinderen van zorgmedewerkers die zwaar zijn getroffen door de coronacrisis. “We zien nu meer dan ooit hoe hard dokters, verplegers en ander ziekenhuispersoneel zichzelf elke dag in de strijd gooien om de wereld te helpen. Op deze manier willen wij ons steentje bijdragen”, schreef Bieber op Instagram.

Voor de videoclip bij het nummer wil het duo beroep doen op hun fans. De twee lanceerden daarom een oproep bij een deel van de instrumentale versie van het nummer. “Het eindejaarsbal (de typische proms om het einde van het schooljaar te vieren, red.) kan niet doorgaan. Stuur ons daarom filmpjes met de hashtags #stuckwithu of #stuckwithuvideo van jou en je geliefden in je prom-outfit, terwijl je danst op het nummer. Dit weekend maken we de clip."

De samenwerking is geen grote verrassing voor de fans. Justin en Ariana zeiden donderdag al dat ze een dag later met "groot nieuws" zouden komen. De twee werkten ook al vaker samen. Zo dook de zanger vorig jaar op tijdens het concert van de zangeres op het festival Coachella.