Jonas Brothers bevestigen comeback: “Morgen komt onze nieuwe single uit” MVO

28 februari 2019

18u39 0 Muziek De Jonas Brothers zijn terug van weggeweest. Er werd lang gespeculeerd over een eventuele comeback, maar de jongens hebben ondertussen zelf via hun sociale media bevestigd dat ze vandaag om middernacht (Amerikaanse tijd) hun nieuwe single zullen droppen.

“Het is geen geheim dat de dingen niet zo goed geëindigd zijn tussen de Jonas Brothers,” zegt een insider. “Maar bloed is dikker dan water, en in de afgelopen jaren hebben ze hun wonden geheeld. Nadat ze succes hebben vergaard met hun solomuziek en ze tijd hebben uitgetrokken om te werken aan hun eigen projecten, hebben ze het gevoel dat dit het juiste moment is om weer samen te komen.”

Joe Jonas scoorde een dikke hit met het nummer ‘Cake By The Ocean’, onder de groepsnaam DNCE. Kevin Jonas trok zich dan weer een tijdje terug als brave huisman, en Nick was te zien in verschillende tv-series, waaronder ‘Kingdom’, waarin hij een homoseksuele bokser speelde.

De nieuwe plaat van het trio zal ‘Sucker’ heten, en is vanaf morgen te beluisteren. In een ‘carpool karaoke’-filmpje met ‘The Late Late Show’-presentator James Corden is al een voorproefje van hun nieuwe single te horen.