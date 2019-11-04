Jelle Cleymans en Jonas Van Geel brengen deze week hun eerste single uit MVO

Muziek Jelle Cleymans en Jonas Van Geel brengen deze week hun eerste gezamenlijke single uit, zo laten ze weten via sociale media.

“The word is out! Op 6 november releasen wij onze eerste single ‘Aan De Liefde Ten Onder’!”, klinkt het bij een foto die ze plaatsen op Instagram. Het nummer kan je nu al pre-saven, via deze link.