Jan Smit, Gert Verhulst en James Cooke knallen de Ultratop binnen op nummer 1 KD

18 oktober 2019

17u37 0 Muziek ‘Altijd’, het nummer van Jan Smit, James Cooke en Gert Verhulst is een ware hit. Het nummer werd pas vorige week uitgebracht en staat deze week al uit het niets op nummer 1 in de Vlaamse Ultratop 50. Ook op iTunes en de trending-lijst van YouTube stond het nummer al even op 1.

Op YouTube is het nummer in de trending-lijst ondertussen gezakt naar nummer 10, wat nog steeds een puike prestatie is voor een Nederlandstalig nummer. Opmerkelijk detail: op Spotify is het nummer nergens te bespeuren in de hitlijst. In de Ultratop staat het nummer dan weer bovenaan, terwijl het vorige week helemaal niet in de lijst stond. Op de algemene singleslijst van Ultratop is het nummer ook de hoogste nieuwkomer, daar staat ‘Altijd’ voorlopig op de 26ste plaats. Jan Smit reageert op Instagram enthousiast op het nieuws. Heel wat fans feliciteren hem ook.

(lees verder onder de foto)

Het nummer ontstond nadat Jan Smit enkele weken geleden te gast was bij ‘Gert Late Night’. “Als je vier dagen non-stop met elkaar zit opgescheept, dan smeed je een bijzondere band en die werkte inspirerend”, liet Jan eerder al weten. Gert Verhulst voorspelde het succes al bij de release. “Het is radiovriendelijk, heeft een zeer hoog meezinggehalte en werkt bijzonder aanstekelijk”, zei hij vorige week nog.