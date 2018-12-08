Jan Smit annuleert concerten door aanhoudende verkoudheid KD

08 december 2018

12u04

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Jan Smit (32) zegt noodgedwongen zijn komende drie concerten af. De volkszanger is verkouden en heeft keelpijn, laat hij in een post op Instagram weten. Vrijdagavond stond hij nog op het Muziekfeest van het Jaar, waar hij naar eigen zeggen op de been werd gehouden door zijn huisarts.

"Met de hele week al twee zieken thuis, ben ik nu wederom zelf aan de beurt", laat de Nederlandse zanger op sociale media weten. Jan Smit zou zaterdagmiddag in het Muziekcafé in Hilversum optreden en in de avond naar de Arnhemse Gelredome gaan voor het Mega Piratenfestijn. Dinsdag stond een concert in Rotterdam gepland, dat ook komt te vervallen.

"Deze tijd van het jaar is me jammer genoeg niet zo gunstig gezind wat betreft mijn weerstand", schrijft Jan. Hij sluit zijn bericht af met excuses voor het ongemak.