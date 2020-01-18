IN BEELD. Jill De Greef stelt debuutsingle voor Redactie

18 januari 2020

11u00 0 Muziek Ze deed er al een hele tijd geheimzinnig over, maar gisterenavond stelde ‘Pink Ambition’-meisje Jill De Greef (30) haar debuutsingle ‘Bam Bam’ voor. Discotheek The Villa in Antwerpen was the place to be voor het spetterende lanceringsfeestje.

“Ik ben hier al maanden in stilte mee bezig”, aldus Jill. “Heel wat mensen dachten dat ik een beauty - of kledinglijn ging lanceren, maar het is dus een single geworden. Ik heb gekozen voor een Nederlandstalig, urban popnummer. Ik was op voorhand heel erg zenuwachtig om hiermee naar buiten te treden, maar de reacties zijn uitsluitend positief.”

Vanaf volgende week vrijdag is ‘Bam Bam’ te beluisteren via Spotify.

‘Pink Ambition’-collega Yentl Keuppens wilde hier graag bij zijn, net als Isabelle A en ‘Temptation Island’-gezicht Chiara Cremers. “Supertrots dat Jill dit gedaan heeft”, aldus Chiara.

‘Temptation Island’-deelneemster Deborah maakte van de gelegenheid gebruik om op stap te gaan met haar nieuwe lief, zakenman Bruno Van der Haeghen uit Ninove.

Haar kroontje moest ze afgeven aan Celine Van Ouytsel, maar Elena Castro Suarez weet ook zonder tiara op haar hoofd hoe ze kan stralen met haar mooiste glimlach. Ook Charlotte Nollet, de echtgenote van Gunther Levi, is daarvan duidelijk op de hoogte.

Ook Miss België 2015, Annelies Toros, was van de partij.

Yentl, Freya, Jill en Anita leerden elkaar kennen tijdens ‘Pink Ambition’. Uiteraard kon een groepsfoto dus niet ontbreken!

Ook Elisabet Haesevoets uit ‘De Mol’ kwam supporteren voor Jill.