Het is begonnen: eerste kerstalbum van het jaar is van John Legend en ligt op 26 oktober in de rekken MVO

02 oktober 2018

11u17

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek John Legend verkeert al in kerstsferen. De 'All Of Me'-zanger is de studio ingedoken voor een kerstalbum, maakte hij bekend via social media. 'A Legendary Christmas' ligt op 26 oktober in de winkels.

"Ik heb een kerstplaat opgenomen, dat wilde ik al heel lang doen", zegt John, met kerstmuts op zijn hoofd, in een video die is opgenomen in "het zonnige Los Angeles". "Ik heb acht klassiekers en zes spiksplinternieuwe nummers opgenomen, speciaal voor jullie."

John deelde ook beelden van de fotoshoot voor het album. Ook zijn vrouw Chrissy Teigen, tweejarige dochter Luna en vier maanden oude zoon Miles trokken daarvoor een kerstpakje uit de kast en poseerden bij een versierde boom.

Wonder

Volgens muziekblad Rolling Stone kreeg John voor zijn eerste kerstplaat hulp van onder anderen Stevie Wonder en Esperanza Spalding. Wonder speelt mondharmonica op het nummer 'What Christmas Means To Me', jazzbassist Spalding is te horen op 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'.

Om in de kerstsferen te blijven gaat John toeren met de plaat. Van 15 november tot het einde van het jaar reist John met zijn 'A Legendary Christmas Tour' door de Verenigde Staten.