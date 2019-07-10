Green Day brengt mogelijk volgende week al nieuwe muziek uit SD

10 juli 2019

12u06 4 Muziek Het ziet ernaar uit dat de Amerikaanse band Green Day heel binnenkort nieuwe muziek zal uitbrengen. Volgens sommige fans zal een eerste nummer zelfs al volgende week, op 19 juli, verschijnen. De groep zelf heeft dat echter nog niet bevestigd.

Tijdens de Kerrang! radioshow ‘Breakfast with Sophie K.’ kondigde de dj aan dat Green Day op 19 juli een nieuw nummer zou uitbrengen. Het fragment waarin de aankondiging gebeurde, deed al snel de ronde op fora van Green Day. Het gerucht werd echter niet bevestigd.

In 2016 kwam het laatste album van de groep uit, ‘Revolution Radio’. Een jaar later brachten ze wel nog ‘Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band’ uit. Sindsdien bleef het stil rond Green Day. Dat ze aan nieuwe muziek bezig waren, was wel al bekend. In december reageerde frontman Billie Joe Armstrong zelf tijdens een Instagram Live. Hij schreef toen: “Ik ben nieuwe nummers voor Green Day aan het schrijven.” Het zou dus goed kunnen dat die nieuwe nummers wel heel binnenkort te horen zullen zijn.