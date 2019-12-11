Good As Hell: Time kroont Lizzo tot entertainer van het jaar LV

11 december 2019

15u34

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Lizzo (31) is door het Amerikaanse weekblad Time uitgeroepen tot entertainer van het jaar. Het blad onthulde dat samen met de bekendmaking van de jaarlijkse Person Of The Year: de Zweedse klimaatactiviste Greta Thunberg.

Het blad prijst Lizzo vanwege haar talent, maar ook om haar strijd voor 'body positivity'. "In 2019 was Lizzo een lichtstraal in het donker. Ze vertelde ons dat we van onszelf moeten houden wanneer de wereld niet altijd van ons houdt. We hadden haar nodig", aldus Time. De zangeres, die deze zomer nog optrad in een afgeladen volle festivaltent op Werchter, beleefde eerder dit jaar haar grote doorbraak met singles als ‘Juice’, ‘Truth Hurts’ en ‘Good As Hell’. Bovendien maakt Lizzo op 26 januari kans op maar liefst acht Grammy Awards en is de artiest met de meeste nominaties.

De Amerikaanse zangeres onthulde op Instagram dat ze ook met de titel prijkt op de cover van Time. In een interview met het magazine had Lizzo het onder andere over de positiviteit die ze de wereld instuurt en dat dit niet altijd zo is. “Dit jaar was niet makkelijk. Van maart tot nu voelde ik me niet zo gelukkig. Ik was niet blij met hoe mijn lichaam aanvoelde. Ik voelde me niet sexy, en ik wist niet wanneer dat zou overgaan,” bekent ze. Maar zegt ze, “ik ben in therapie om leren om te gaan met het ‘bekend’ zijn en de druk die daarbij komt kijken.”