Goed nieuws voor de fans: Selena Gomez brengt na 5 jaar een nieuw album uit KD

17 december 2019

16u45 0 Muziek In 2020 brengt Selena Gomez (27) na vijf jaar wachten een nieuw album uit. Dat heeft de zangeres deze week zelf bekendgemaakt op Instagram. Het album krijgt de titel ‘Rare’, wat zeldzaam betekent, en is vanaf 10 januari beschikbaar. “Het is de meest eerlijke muziek die ik ooit gemaakt heb.”

Haar meest recente album ‘Revival’ dateert al van oktober 2015. Vooral de nummers ‘Same Old Love’ en ‘Hands to Myself’ scoorden goed in binnen- en buitenland. Haar voorgaande albums kwamen respectievelijk in 2013 en 2014 uit. Dat de fans jarenlang moeten wachten op nieuw materiaal van de artieste is dus nieuw. Twee van de nummers op haar nieuwe plaat zijn al beschikbaar als single. Zowel ‘Lose You To Love Me’ en ‘Look At Her Now’ werden eerder door de zangeres gelanceerd op YouTube. Beide nummers zouden naar verluidt over haar relatie met Justin Bieber gaan.