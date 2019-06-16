Geri Horner excuseert zich voor verlaten van de Spice Girls SD

16 juni 2019

09u17

Bron: Metro UK 0 Muziek Geri Horner (46), aka Ginger Spice, heeft zich gisterenavond uitgebreid geëxcuseerd bij haar fans en bandleden omdat ze in 1998 de Spice Girls verlaten had.

Het gebeurde allemaal tijdens de laatste avond van de nieuwe ‘Spice World’-tournee, in het Wembley-stadion in Londen. Geri Horner nam het woord en zei: “Het daagde me plots deze middag dat ik iets moet zeggen dat ik al heel lang geleden had moeten zeggen: het spijt me. Het spijt me dat ik wegging. Ik was een trut. Het voelt zo goed aan om herenigd te zijn met de meisjes van wie ik houd.”

‘I was being a brat’ - Geri apologises for leaving the Spice Girls (in a way that connected with me, at least, more than ever) #spicegirls #spice #geri #icanbeabrattoo pic.twitter.com/0UPnshgC6F Jamie Tabberer(@ jamietabberer) link

In 1998 kondigde Geri - toen nog Halliwell - Horner haar vertrek aan. Ze verklaarde toen dat ze uitgeput was en een pauze nodig had. In 2000 kondigde ook de vier andere meisjes een onderbreking aan.

Gisterenavond postte Geri dan ook nog eens een emotionele video op Instagram waarin ze haar fans bedankte voor hun steun tijdens deze tournee. “Het is voorbij. 13 stadions, bijna 700.000 mensen, en ik heb het podium gedeeld met drie geweldige vrouwen. Ik wilde gewoon even Melanie, Melanie en Emma bedanken, en iedereen die de moeite deed om naar ons te komen kijken. Dit is iets dat ik nooit meer zal vergeten. Dank jullie wel. Heel veel liefde van ‘Spice World’.”