Frans Bauer brengt “meest gewaagde” single in vijftien jaar uit KDL

10 september 2019

14u01

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Goed nieuws voor fans van Frans Bauer (45). De zanger komt donderdag met een nieuwe single en dat is volgens de Brabander een bijzondere. “Het is de meest leuke, verrassende, gewaagde single van de afgelopen 15 jaar. Én het is echt een ongelooflijke meezinger”, belooft Frans dinsdag in een video op Instagram.

“Ik heb heel groot nieuws: aanstaande donderdag komt mijn allernieuwste single uit”, begint Frans. “Een hele leuke verrassing voor al mijn fans want ik denk dat niemand had verwacht dat er juist deze week een single uit zou komen. Ik heb het lang geheim gehouden.”

Ook de videoclip, die een dag later verschijnt, mogen fans volgens de zanger niet missen. “Het is een bizar leuke clip geworden. Deze week is oprecht echt een leuke Bauer-week. Laat het op je afkomen.”