Florence + The Machine komt naar Rock Werchter DBJ

22 oktober 2018

08u18 2 Muziek Florence + The Machine, de Britse band rond frontvrouw Florence Welch, komt op zaterdag 29 juni naar Rock Werchter. Die dag staan ook al Mumford and Sons geprogrammeerd.

De ravissante Florence Welch komt met haar band Florence + The Machine naar Rock Werchter, dat maakte de organisatie maandagochtend bekend. Er zijn nu vijf headliners bekend. P!NK is er op donderdag 27 juni. The Cure op vrijdag 28 juni. Mumford & Sons en Florence + the Machine komen naar Werchter op zaterdag 29 juni. Muse sluit op zondag 30 juni het festival af.

Rock Werchter 2019 vindt plaats van donderdag 27 juni tot zondag 30 juni in het Festivalpark in Werchter. De ticketverkoop start op vrijdag 26 oktober om 9u via proximusgoformusic.be en ticketmaster.be.

In 2016 sloot Florence + The Machine Rock Werchter af.