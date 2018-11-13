Fitnessen op de dancebeats van Tiësto: dj investeert in 305 Fitness SD

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Tiësto zoekt zijn heil niet meer alleen in nachtclubs, maar investeert zijn geld tegenwoordig ook in fitnessclubs. De 49-jarige dj heeft een deel van zijn vergaarde miljoenen gestoken in 305 Fitness, een cardio dance work-out, die de look & feel heeft van een nachtclub inclusief een dj en lichtshow. Dit meldt Page Six.

Volgens een bron “ziet Tiësto het helemaal zitten”. “Hij is niet alleen financieel betrokken, maar bemoeit zich ook met de ontwikkeling van het merk. Hij gaat een aantal exclusieve mixes voor hen maken die gedraaid worden tijdens de work-outs.”

De eerste vestiging van 305 Fitness is onlangs geopend aan de Upper East Side in New York. Ook de bekende basketballer Kevin Durant, speler van de Golden State Warriors, heeft geïnvesteerd in de nieuwe work-out.

Tiësto is de bestbetaalde Nederlandse dj. Met een inkomen van 33 miljoen dollar (meer dan 29 miljoen euro) staat hij op de derde plaats in de lijst van bestbetaalde dj’s ter wereld. Enkel Calvin Harris en The Chainsmokers doen beter.

Tiësto scoort momenteel een hit met ‘Jackie Chan', een samenwerking met de Amerikaanse zanger Post Malone.