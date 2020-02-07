Zestien nieuwe namen voor Rock Werchter 2020 MVO

07 februari 2020

16u08 0 Festivals Rock Werchter maakte 16 nieuwe namen bekend. De oogst van de week: Rex Orange County, Miles Kane, Fontaines D.C. en Banks komen op donderdag 2 juli naar het Festivalpark. Nieuw voor vrijdag 3 juli zijn Loyle Carner, Jake Bugg, Parcels en girl in red. Agnes Obel, Alec Benjamin, Phoebe Bridgers en Cavetown zijn aan de line-up van zaterdag 4 juli toegevoegd. En LP, Richard Hawley, GoGo Penguin en Jehnny Beth vullen het programma van zondag 5 juli aan. De teller staat nu op 55 acts.

Al eerder aangekondigd: Pearl Jam, The Strokes, Kendrick Lamar, System of a Down, Twenty One Pilots en Volbeat. Maar ook Placebo, Liam Gallagher, Lewis Capaldi, Faith No More, Beck, Pixies, Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Disclosure, Jorja Smith, HAIM en zo veel meer.

Tickets voor Rock Werchter 2020, dat plaatsvindt van donderdag 2 tot zondag 5 juli in het Festivalpark in Werchter, zijn te koop via proximusgoformusic.be en ticketmaster.be. Meer namen zijn er volgende week.

Alle reeds bevestigde acts voor Rock Werchter 2020 hieronder:

Donderdag 2 juli

Main Stage: Pearl Jam, Pixies, The Lumineers, Rag’n’Bone Man, HAIM, Miles Kane, Fontaines D.C.

The Barn: Disclosure, Beck, Wilco

KluB C: Rex Orange County, Banks

The Slope: Black Pumas, The Big Moon

Vrijdag 3 juli

Main Stage: The Strokes, Liam Gallagher, Lewis Capaldi, Jake Bugg

The Barn: Archive, Cigarettes After Sex

KluB C: Bicep Live, Loyle Carner, Brittany Howard, Parcels

The Slope: girl in red

Zaterdag 4 juli

Main Stage: Kendrick Lamar, Twenty One Pilots, Faith No More, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Dermot Kennedy, Keane

The Barn: The Streets, Jorja Smith, Jimmy Eat World

KluB C: Agnes Obel, Tones and I, Alec Benjamin

The Slope: Cavetown, Phoebe Bridgers

Zondag 5 juli

Main Stage: System of a Down, Volbeat, Placebo, Yungblud, The Pretty Reckless, Sum 41, Joost

The Barn: Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Michael Kiwanuka, Richard Hawley, Kacey Musgraves, Big Thief

KluB C: Meute, GoGo Penguin, LP

The Slope: Jehnny Beth