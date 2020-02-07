Zestien nieuwe namen voor Rock Werchter 2020
Al eerder aangekondigd: Pearl Jam, The Strokes, Kendrick Lamar, System of a Down, Twenty One Pilots en Volbeat. Maar ook Placebo, Liam Gallagher, Lewis Capaldi, Faith No More, Beck, Pixies, Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Disclosure, Jorja Smith, HAIM en zo veel meer.
Tickets voor Rock Werchter 2020, dat plaatsvindt van donderdag 2 tot zondag 5 juli in het Festivalpark in Werchter, zijn te koop via proximusgoformusic.be en ticketmaster.be. Meer namen zijn er volgende week.
Alle reeds bevestigde acts voor Rock Werchter 2020 hieronder:
Donderdag 2 juli
Main Stage: Pearl Jam, Pixies, The Lumineers, Rag’n’Bone Man, HAIM, Miles Kane, Fontaines D.C.
The Barn: Disclosure, Beck, Wilco
KluB C: Rex Orange County, Banks
The Slope: Black Pumas, The Big Moon
Vrijdag 3 juli
Main Stage: The Strokes, Liam Gallagher, Lewis Capaldi, Jake Bugg
The Barn: Archive, Cigarettes After Sex
KluB C: Bicep Live, Loyle Carner, Brittany Howard, Parcels
The Slope: girl in red
Zaterdag 4 juli
Main Stage: Kendrick Lamar, Twenty One Pilots, Faith No More, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Dermot Kennedy, Keane
The Barn: The Streets, Jorja Smith, Jimmy Eat World
KluB C: Agnes Obel, Tones and I, Alec Benjamin
The Slope: Cavetown, Phoebe Bridgers
Zondag 5 juli
Main Stage: System of a Down, Volbeat, Placebo, Yungblud, The Pretty Reckless, Sum 41, Joost
The Barn: Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Michael Kiwanuka, Richard Hawley, Kacey Musgraves, Big Thief
KluB C: Meute, GoGo Penguin, LP
The Slope: Jehnny Beth
