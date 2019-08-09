WECANDANCE: deze vijf mag je dit weekend niet missen Isabelle Deridder

09 augustus 2019

11u00 0 Festivals Ook dit jaar zorgt WECANDANCE op het strand van Zeebrugge voor heel wat muzikale acts om je duimen en vingers bij af te likken. Maar welke artiest moet je nu écht gaan kijken? Wij vroegen het aan mede-organisatrice Evelien de Lint. “Hadden jullie geen gemakkelijkere vragen?”

Vrijdag: Stavroz live

“Ik heb hen onlangs aan het werk gezien op Paradise City en ik was persoonlijk erg onder de indruk van de mooie set die ze toen gebracht hebben. Zij slagen er niet allen in om een unieke vibe te creëren, ze hebben ook enorm veel voeling met het publiek. Een set van deze jongens voelt altijd aan als een heel intiem optreden en daar hou ik wel van.”

Zaterdag: Peggy Gou

“Zij is een van de meest gehypete dj’s van het moment. Helemaal terecht, en daar komt ook nog eens bij dat het een heel mooie vrouw is. Ze heeft dit jaar enkele topnummers uitgebracht, dus ik ben er zeker van dat ze voor heel wat sfeer zal zorgen op zaterdagavond. Ja, dit gaat echt een magisch optreden worden.”

Zaterdag:Tessa Dixson live

“Tessa is een van de drie artiesten die dit jaar ‘De nieuwe lichting’ van Studio Brussel heeft gewonnen. Zij is met haar 21 lentes meteen ook de jongste artiest die bij ons op de affiche staat. Speciaal voor WECANDANCE heeft ze ook een remix gemaakt van ‘Take a walk on the wild side’ van Lou Reed’. Dat is een heel toffe samenwerking geworden, waardoor we als organisatie ook heel erg uitkijken naar haar optreden. Sowieso is Tessa iemand met een fantastische stem en een geweldige live reputatie.”

Zondag: Damian Lazarus

“Damian staat bij ons in ‘The gardens of Babylon’, de tent waar steevast een hippie-achtig sfeertje hangt. Ik ben er zeker van dat Damian die vibe zal verderzetten en voor een topfeestje zal zorgen.”

Zondag: Kölsch

“Ik kan bijna niet anders dan Kölsch te vernoemen, want hij zal een set van drie uur spelen en da’s toch wel uniek. De meeste festivals laten een dj immers maximum anderhalf à twee uur spelen. Met zijn extralange set sluiten we ons festivalweekend af. Met Kölsch kan iedereen dan nog een keertje genieten van deze editie van WECANDANCE. En voor ons - als organisatie - is dat meteen het moment waarop we eindelijk kunnen relaxen en iets drinken. (lacht)”