Een lawine aan grote namen: Tomorrowland Winter maakt indrukwekkende line-up bekend TDS

18 september 2019

16u24 1 Festivals Goed nieuws voor alle festivalgangers die graag in de sneeuw vertoeven: de ticketverkoop voor de tweede editie van Tomorrowland Winter is officieel van start gegaan. Van 14 maart tot 21 maart 2020 zullen de People of Tomorrow kunnen proeven van alles wat Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski, één van de beste wintersportgebieden ter wereld, te bieden heeft. De organisatie maakte zopas de eerste namen bekend van de line-up.

“Een lawine aan ‘s werelds beste en meest populaire dj’s”, zo omschrijft de organisatie achter Tomorrowland Winter de tweede editie van het festival. Net als vorige winter wordt het gebied exclusief opengesteld voor de bezoekers van Tomorrowland Winter. Verspreid over 8 podia, waarvan 3 op de pistes zelf en tot op 3.300 meter hoogte, zullen ruim 100 artiesten en 10 stagehosts het beste van zichzelf geven.

Het festival kiest dit jaar voor het thema ‘The Book of Wisdom, The Frozen Chapter’. Net als voor de zomer editie zet Tomorrowland in op muzikale verscheidenheid, met een diverse mix aan stijlen en internationale headliners, afgewisseld met jong en zelfs lokaal DJ-talent.

Deze namen sieren de affiche van Tomorrowland Winter 2020: