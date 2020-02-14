Rock Werchter voegt opnieuw 28 nieuwe namen aan affiche toe

Ook Emma Bale komt naar Rock Werchter
Bollen Ook Emma Bale komt naar Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter De affiche van Rock Werchter krijgt stilaan vorm. De organisatie achter het festival heeft vandaag opnieuw 28 nieuwe namen gelost. Onder meer Apparat, Lianne La Havas en Emma Bale bevestigden hun komst. 

Maar liefst 28 nieuwe namen werden toegevoegd aan de affiche van Rock Werchter. Op donderdag 2 juli komen Lianne La Havas, Apparat, Mabel, The Dead South, Sampa The Great, Eefje de Visser, The Last Internationale en Tyler Childers optreden. Whitney, Inhaler, Gang of Youths, Marc Rebillet, Brass Against, Easy Life, PUP en JC Stewart zullen een dag later, op vrijdag 3 juli, het mooie weer komen maken in Werchter. Bombay Bicycle Club, Worakls Orchestra, City and Colour, Tierra Whack, Emma Bale en Alex Cameron staan op zaterdag 4 juli in het Festivalpark. Oh Wonder, Joep Beving, The Marcus King Band, Glints, Oscar Jerome en Ego Kill Talent vullen het programma van zondag 5 juli aan.

Tickets voor Rock Werchter 2020, dat plaatsvindt van donderdag 2 tot zondag 5 juli in het Festivalpark in Werchter, zijn te koop via proximusgoformusic.be en ticketmaster.be

Donderdag 2 juli

Main Stage: Pearl Jam, Pixies, The Lumineers, Rag’n’Bone Man, HAIM, Miles Kane, Fontaines D.C.
The Barn: Disclosure, Beck, Wilco, Apparat, The Dead South
KluB C: Lianne La Havas, Rex Orange County, Banks, Mabel, Sampa The Great, Eefje de Visser
The Slope: Black Pumas, The Big Moon, The Last Internationale, Tyler Childers

Vrijdag 3 juli

Main Stage: The Strokes, Liam Gallagher, Lewis Capaldi, Jake Bugg, Gang of Youths
The Barn: Archive, Cigarettes After Sex, Whitney, Inhaler
KluB C: Bicep Live, Loyle Carner, Brittany Howard, Parcels, Marc Rebillet
The Slope: Brass Against, girl in red, Easy Life, PUP, JC Stewart

Zaterdag 4 juli

Main Stage: Kendrick Lamar, Twenty One Pilots, Faith No More, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Dermot Kennedy, Keane, Bombay Bicycle Club
The Barn: The Streets, Jorja Smith, Jimmy Eat World, City and Colour
KluB C: Worakls Orchestra, Agnes Obel, Tones and I, Alec Benjamin, Tierra Whack, Emma Bale
The Slope: Cavetown, Phoebe Bridgers, Alex Cameron

Zondag 5 juli

Main Stage: System of a Down, Volbeat, Placebo, Yungblud, The Pretty Reckless, Sum 41, Joost
The Barn: Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Michael Kiwanuka, Richard Hawley, Kacey Musgraves, Big Thief, Joep Beving
KluB C: Meute, GoGo Penguin, Oh Wonder, LP, Glints
The Slope: The Marcus King Band, Jehnny Beth, Oscar Jerome, Ego Kill Talent

