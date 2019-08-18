Pukkelpop: deze vijf mag je vandaag niet missen Zondag 18 augustus IDR

18 augustus 2019

08u00 0 Festivals Ook dit jaar zorgt Pukkelpop voor heel wat muzikale acts om je duimen en vingers bij af te likken. Maar welke artiest moet je nu écht gaan kijken? Wij schotelen aan het begin van iedere festivaldag enkele tips voor die uw keuze wat kunnen vergemakkelijken. Doe er uw voordeel mee!

Ertebrekers 80's Extravaganza, van 12u50 tot 13u30 in de Marquee

‘Yes yes! Net jullie dachten dat deze Pukkelpopaffiche niet meer beter kon, geven we nóg een reden om af te komen! Zondag 18 augustus! Ertebrekers 80’s EXTRAVAGANZA is Ertebrekers, 80’s en GUESTS!’, schreven de jongens van Ertebrekers op hun instagrampagina. En daar hebben wij dus werkelijk niets aan toe te voegen!

Billie Eilish, van 15u tot 16u op de Main Stage

Eerst had de organisatie dit 17-jarige multitalent ergens weggestoken in de Dance Hall, maar gelukkig besliste Chokri toch om Billie een plaats te geven op het hoofdpodium. Niet meer dan terecht, als u het ons vraagt!

Fisher, van 18u tot 19u30 in de Boiler Room

“Karma is a bitch”, moet Paul Fisher gedacht hebben toen hij met zijn track ‘Losing It’ net naast de Grammy Award voor Best Dance Recording greep. But we love him anyway enzo.

Johnny Marr, van 22u45 tot 23u45 in de Club

Elke editie van Pukkelpop heeft zijn levende legende en dit jaar is dat the one and only Johnny Marr. Voor wie niet weet wie dat is: da’s dendiene van ‘The Smiths’, maar niet Morrissey.

Twenty One Pilots, van 22u45 tot 00u00 op de Main Stage

Tyler Joseph en Josh Dun kennen ondertussen hun weg in Kiewit. Het wordt nu al de derde doortocht van de band, maar dat maakt hun muziek er niet minder goed op. Wij weten nu al dat we luidkeels gaan meekwelen met ‘Stressed out’. Bij dezen: oordopjes zijn misschien geen slecht idee.

Tot volgend jaar!