Nog maar pas ‘The Voice’ gewonnen, en Ibe (17) staat al op Werchter

Update: The Marcus King Band have cancelled their performance at Rock Werchter 2019. 'The Voice van Vlaanderen' winner IBE takes over their opening spot at KluB C on Saturday 29 June.



