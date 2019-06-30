Deze vijf mag je vandaag niet missen op Rock Werchter Zondag 30 juni IDR

30 juni 2019

09u00 0 Festivals Ook dit jaar zorgt Rock Werchter voor heel wat muzikale acts om je duimen en vingers bij af te likken. Maar welke artiest moet je nu écht gaan kijken? Wij schotelen aan het begin van iedere festivaldag enkele tips voor die uw keuze wat kunnen vergemakkelijken. Doe er uw voordeel mee!

Lizzo: van 13u tot 13u40 in The Barn

De eerste levensjaren van Melissa Jefferson zijn nogal monotoon. In de kerk zingt ze gospel, in het schoolorkest speelt ze dwarsfluit. Alles wordt anders wanneer ze in haar tienerjaren hiphop ontdekt. Wij zijn bovendien niet alleen fan van haar muziek, maar ook van haar durf. Zo beschikt Lizzo in de verste verte niet over een maatje 36, maar laat ze zich daar vooral niet door tegenhouden. En wij maar nadenken over een outfit waarin onze ‘rolletjes’ verstopt blijven!

Mahalia: van 15u tot 15u40 in Klub C

De Britse Mahalia Burkmar is vandaag de dag een van dé artiesten die het mooie weer maakt in Groot-Brittannië, samen met Little Simz en Jorja Smith. Meer dan terecht, want Mahalia weet hoe ze aanstekelijke deuntjes moet maken. Zelf noemt ze het psycho-acoustic soul, wij noemen het gewoon goed.

Tamino: van 15u40 tot 16u40 in The Barn

Save the best for last? In het geval van Tamino zijn wij daar redelijk zeker van. We zouden hier dan ook een triljoen redenen kunnen geven waarom je naar dit zingende wonderkind moet gaan kijken, maar dat gaan we niet doen. Of u weet het al, of u weet het na zijn optreden in The Barn. Gene weg neffe!

Rosalía: van 17u30 tot 18u30 in The Barn

Op een hete dag zoals vandaag wanen wij ons met een beetje goede wil op een terrasje in Spanje. En dankzij Rosalía Vila Tobella, kortweg Rosalía, is dat vanaf half zes ‘s avonds ook zonder goede wil het geval. In haar thuisland krijgt de jonge muzikante heel veel lof omdat ze flamenco weer hip heeft gemaakt dankzij haar strakke beats en zwoele stemgeluid. Ze haalde als eerste Spaanstalige artieste zelfs de prestigieuze ‘BBC Sound of 2019'-lijst. Geloof ons: esto es muy bueno!

New Order: van 21u30 tot 22u45 in The Barn

Ja, we geven het toe: wij hebben al drie dagen hard gefeest. Er is dan ook geen enkele reden - buiten onze krakende rug en lichtjes overdreven alcoholconsumptie - om dat ook niet op deze laatste festivaldag te doen. En ook al hebben we keuze uit heel wat elektronisch geweld: onze voorkeur gaat toch uit naar New Order. Hun hit ‘Blue Monday’ is al jaren een van onze favoriete nummers. En ‘t is ook een beetje symptomatisch, want zo gaan wij ons morgenochtend ongetwijfeld voelen als we beseffen dat het alweer een jaar wachten is op de volgende editie van Rock Werchter...

Tot volgend jaar!